TRIEVEL VIVIAN I.
On Friday, October 25, 2019, Vivian I., age 96, of Crafton. Beloved wife of the late Warren J. Trievel; loving mother of Warren W. (Bev) Trievel, Dianne (Dave) Kratt, Saundra Roth and Robert R. (Kathryn) Trievel; dear grandmother of Dennis Dressler; sister of the late Ronald L. and Rodney Temple. Vivian was a lifelong Crafton resident where she was always involved in numerous community organizations. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until time of the memorial service Tuesday at 7 p.m. Private inurnment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorials may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019