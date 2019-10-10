Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Chofetz Chaim Cemetery
On Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Israel L. "Schlakie" Miller; beloved mother of Marc Miller and Mimi Bell; sister of Willy (late Betty) Rapport and the late Meyer Rapport; Grammy to Eric Bell and Nicole and Ryan Miller; also survived by nieces and nephews. Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Chofetz Chaim Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind, 1816 Locust Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or Jewish Association on Aging, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 104 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
