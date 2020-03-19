LANGSTON VIVIAN R.

Ending a difficult but brave battle with Alzheimer's, Vivian R. Langston was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, March 13, 2020. Born Vivian Anderson to her parents, Wilbur Anderson and Hazel Anderson (Stout) in New Freeport, PA, she grew up in the scenic rolling hills and farms of Greene County. After attending Waynesburg High School she followed her heart to pursue a calling for nursing and graduated from the Canonsburg Hospital School of Nursing. Throughout her career, Vivian provided compassionate care at Allegheny General Hospital, Harmarville Rehabilitation Center, and Masonic Eastern Star Home West. When not taking care of patients, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, and country music. Vivian is survived by her three children; Valerie Swaskoski (Robert), Renay Catlin (Freemont), and Eric Langston (George): her siblings, Jerry Lee Anderson, Gary Ray Anderson, Shirley Neely, Wilbur T. Anderson; her sister-in-law, Louise Conley; her grandchildren, Zachary Swaskoski, Zane Swaskoski, Noelle Catlin, Vincent Catlin, and great-grandchildren. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, W. Renard Langston as well as her brother, Kenneth Anderson. As per Vivian's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral service and internment will be private. Vivian's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the nurses and staff at Genesis Rehabilitation Center Bridgeville PA as well as Bethany Hospice who honored her by providing the same level of high-quality, compassionate care to Vivian as she had for patients all her life. In lieu of flowers or other acts of sympathy, the family asks that you please consider a donation be made in memory of Vivian to The Ohio Valley Hospital School of Nursing (Heritage Valley Kennedy). Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy. East McKeesport, PA 15035. (412) 823-4054.