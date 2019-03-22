|
|
SHEBISH VIVIAN R. "MISS VICKIE" (GRAEFF)
Age 71, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, of Mt. Oliver. Beloved wife of Edward Shebish; loving mother of Dawna Ortiz, Dyan (Justin) Lewis, and Danitra (Michael) Shebish; Gramma of Nathan, Ethan, Hayden, Savanna, and Maya; sister of Lois Bradley. No visitations. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Services in Zion Lutheran Church, 4301 Brownsville Road on Saturday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allegheny Health Network or the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019