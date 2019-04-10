TOOMEY VIVIAN "PAT" (FUNK)

Age 90, of Braddock Hills, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Toomey; dear mother of Marilyn S. (Paul) Pazehoski of Jeannette, Richard M. (Jill) Toomey of Braddock Hills, Susie T. (Ron) Perrin of Irwin and the late Daniel J. and his wife, Nancy Toomey; sister of Herman J. Funk and Audrey Funk of Braddock Hills; also 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Pat enjoyed sewing, crafting, and especially spending time with her family. Family and friends will be received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1300 Fourth St. and Brinton Rd., Braddock Hills (412) 271-3430) on THURSDAY ONLY 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. where Services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery.