ANDRASCIK VIVIEN GAIL
Vivien Gail Andrascik, 73, of Greenock, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home. She was born February 8, 1946 in McKeesport and was the daughter of the late Arnold and Vera Gail (Lytle) Backstrom. Vivien worked as a regional business director for a large area healthcare company for 12 area nursing homes and was a member of St. Patrick Church in Christy Park. She was dedicated to her work and the community she served and took great pride in providing for her family, her grandchildren and extended family. She loved trips to Disney, The Meadows, The Rivers, Atlantic City and Las Vegas. During her long sickness, her family is grateful for all the time that was spent together. She is survived by her devoted and loving best friend and husband of 44 years, Ronald G. Andrascik; daughters, Darlene "Stacey" (Tim) Johnson of Normalville and Pam "Pami Sue" (Bob) Rossey of Greenock; grandchildren, Troy (Barb) Van Fossen, Sierra and Skylar Johnson, Maranda Nemeth, Marissa (Jimmy) Thayne, Meredith Rossey, Devin, Casey and Kaitlyn Laverick; four great-grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law, Carl and Claudia Andrascik and Phil and Mary Ann Nowakowski; and cousin and special friend, Mary Kay Zaratt; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Wayne (Elizabeth) Laverick; sister, Norma (the late Nick) Piergrossi; father and mother-in law, George and Martha Andrascik; and brother-in-law, Terry Andrascik. Friends are welcome from Thursday, November 21, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 6028 Smithfield Street, Boston, Elizabeth Township (412) 751-5000 Drew J. Gilbert, Director. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on November 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family would like to thank Family Hospice and Palliative Care for the wonderful care that was given to Vivien. Condolences may be made at GilbertFuneralHomeandCrematory.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019