Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. BERINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. BRUCE BERINGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

W. BRUCE BERINGER Obituary
BERINGER W. BRUCE

Age 81, of Monroeville, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joyce I. Beringer; loving father of Beth I. Beringer and Virginia "Ginni" (Mark) Pippen; cherished Grandpa of Zachary Bruce and Andrew Mark Pippen. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by parents, William Walter and Edna Lenore Beringer. Bruce served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was involved for many years with The Blue Flames of Monroeville Baton and Drum Corps. Bruce was an avid outdoorsman and hunter and a proud member of the NRA. He also belonged to Crowfoot Rod & Gun Club and Logan's Ferry Sportsmen's Club, where he participated on competitive shooting teams. Friends will be received Sunday from 4-7 p.m. and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA, (412) 823-1950, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private in Slippery Rock Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sheep Inc. Health Care Center (a free medical clinic for uninsured), 4561 Old William Penn Hwy., Monroeville, PA 15146.


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now