BERINGER W. BRUCE

Age 81, of Monroeville, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joyce I. Beringer; loving father of Beth I. Beringer and Virginia "Ginni" (Mark) Pippen; cherished Grandpa of Zachary Bruce and Andrew Mark Pippen. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by parents, William Walter and Edna Lenore Beringer. Bruce served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was involved for many years with The Blue Flames of Monroeville Baton and Drum Corps. Bruce was an avid outdoorsman and hunter and a proud member of the NRA. He also belonged to Crowfoot Rod & Gun Club and Logan's Ferry Sportsmen's Club, where he participated on competitive shooting teams. Friends will be received Sunday from 4-7 p.m. and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA, (412) 823-1950, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private in Slippery Rock Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sheep Inc. Health Care Center (a free medical clinic for uninsured), 4561 Old William Penn Hwy., Monroeville, PA 15146.

www.jobefuneralhome.com