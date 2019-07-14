FLETCHER W. DOUGLAS

Age 90, formerly of Pleasant Hills and Oakmont, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Margaret T. "Peggy" Fletcher; loving father of Douglas (Isabella) Fletcher and Megan Fletcher; grandfather of Douglas (Oriana) Fletcher, Joseph (Alexa) Fletcher, and Gregory Fletcher; great-grandfather of Nicholas, who was just born two weeks ago. Douglas served in the Air Force during peacetime. Earning his Bachelor's degree from Hardin-Simmons University in Abeline Texas, he then earned his Master's Degree from Fordham University in New York where he met his wife, Peggy. He was a member of Oakmont Elks Lodge 1668 where he was a trustee. Douglas always enjoyed attending his grandson's Hockey Games. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Oakmont Elks will hold services at 8 p.m. on Friday evening in the funeral home at the conclusion of the visitation. Funeral Service and interment will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Oakmont Elks Lodge 1668, 106 Washington Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.