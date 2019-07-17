Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. FLETCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. DOUGLAS FLETCHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. DOUGLAS FLETCHER Obituary
FLETCHER W. DOUGLAS

Age 90, formerly of Pleasant Hills and Oakmont, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Margaret T. "Peggy" Fletcher; loving father of Douglas (Isabella) Fletcher and Megan Fletcher; grandfather of Douglas (Oriana) Fletcher, Joseph (Alexa) Fletcher, and Gregory Fletcher; great-grandfather of Nicholas, who was just born two weeks ago. Douglas served in the Air Force during peacetime. Earning his Bachelor's degree from Hardin-Simmons University in Abeline Texas, he then earned his Master's Degree from Fordham University in New York where he met his wife, Peggy. He was a member of Oakmont Elks Lodge 1668 where he was a trustee. Douglas always enjoyed attending his grandson's Hockey Games. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Oakmont Elks will hold services at 8 p.m. on Friday evening in the funeral home at the conclusion of the visitation. Funeral Service and interment will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Oakmont Elks Lodge 1668, 106 Washington Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now