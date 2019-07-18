SCOTT W. TERRANCE

Age 72, of Sigel, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Loving father of Terry, Shane (Rachel), and Christian (Megan) Scott; grandfather of Sara, Jacob, and Emma; brother of Beverly Evans. After retirement, Terry moved to Sigel, PA, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and being stubborn. He loved his dogs, Smokie and Guage. Terry says "take it easy." Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Family and friends welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800, on Friday, July 19, from 6-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heath Township Sportsmens Club, 2414 Pine Run Rd., Sigel, PA, 15860. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.