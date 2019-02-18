SZANCA WADE

Age 69, of Bedford died on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at UPMC Altoona Hospital. He was born on December 9, 1949, in West Mifflin, a son of the late Matthew and Louise (Debiak) Szanca. On January 26, 1971, in Conway, SC, he married Marjorie (Martin) Szanca who survives along with the following family: three daughters, Faye Girdany, wife of Dr. David, of Somerset, Anne Brown, wife of Paul, of Cumberland, MD, Tiffany Habinyak and special friend, Shawn Leslie, of Bedford; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren: and one great-granddaughter on the way; one brother, Matthew "Babe" Szanca and wife, Carol, of West Mifflin; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Mary Ellen Fedorko of York and Myrtle Beach, SC; and the following nieces and nephews: Mark, Paula and Brenda Szanca and their families, David and Steven Szanca and their families, and Martin and Adam Fedorko and their families. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Paul Szanca. Wade was a 1968 graduate of West Mifflin North High School. His deep felt patriotism and devotion for his country led him to a career in the U.S. Air Force where he worked in munitions for 15 years and then as a training instructor at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He ended his career in Bedford as an Air Force Recruiter. He Served in Vietnam and retired as a MSGT. He was stationed in Germany, Okinawa, Texas, and Las Vegas. After his retirement from the Air Force he became a salesman for Fox Motors and then Bedford Chrysler. He enjoyed his home away from home in Myrtle Beach with his wife. He enjoyed sharing memories of days he spent working in his neighborhood at Kennywood Park. His love of his life was his wife of 48 years, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his dogs, Abbie and Bootsie. He was a member of the Bedford Masonic Lodge #320 F&AM, the PA Faithful Defenders Chapter of the Widows Sons and the Bedford American Legion Post #113. A Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., in the Chapel, at the TIMOTHY A. BERKEBILE FUNERAL HOME, in Bedford, with Pastor Tony Myers officiating. Full military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by the Fort Bedford Honor Guard. Friends will be received on Thursday, from 2 - 4 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions in Wade's name to the Bedford County Vietnam Veterans, 903 Business Rte. 220, Bedford, PA 15522. Our online guest book is available at:

