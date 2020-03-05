DAILEY, III WAFORD "DENTON"

Age 86, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 while under the care of Concordia of Franklin Park. Born August 17, 1933 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Waford Denton Dailey, II and Dora Lockley Dailey. Denton proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed working at the Butler Auto Auction in Cranberry Twp., and as a ticket taker for Steeler's and Pirate's games, alongside some of his friends. He especially enjoyed coaching little league baseball and midget league football. Denton will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Denton J. Dailey of Butler; his three grandchildren, Thomas (Lauren) Fletcher, Susan (Brandon) Harlan, and Wayne Dailey; his four great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke and Elizabeth Harlan, and Josephine Belle Fletcher; his brother, Wayne (Linda) Dailey of Pittsburgh; three nephews and one niece, Randy, Jon, Andrew and Melissa, and several cousins. In addition to his parents, Denton was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanne B. Johnston Dailey, whom he married on October 13, 1956, and who passed away May 24, 2018; his daughter, Terri Lynn Fletcher, in 2013; and a brother, David Dailey. A memorial service in celebration of Denton's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./ P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, with Pastor Reid Moon, officiating. He will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.