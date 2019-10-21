|
|
BLUMBERG WALDEMAR S. "PETE"
Age 88, of Stanton Heights, formerly of West View, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Imelda E. (Pierce) Blumberg; loving father of Joan (Alex) Baker, Michael J. (Rebecca) Blumberg and Peter M. Blumberg; cherished grandfather of Evan Blumberg; brother of the late Alfred Blumberg and Edward Blumberg; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019