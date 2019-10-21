Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
WALDEMAR BLUMBERG
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
WALDEMAR S. "PETE" BLUMBERG


1931 - 2019
WALDEMAR S. "PETE" BLUMBERG Obituary
BLUMBERG WALDEMAR S. "PETE"

Age 88, of Stanton Heights, formerly of West View, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Imelda E. (Pierce) Blumberg; loving father of Joan (Alex) Baker, Michael J. (Rebecca) Blumberg and Peter M. Blumberg; cherished grandfather of Evan Blumberg; brother of the late Alfred Blumberg and Edward Blumberg; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
