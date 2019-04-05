|
SUNDERMAN WALLACE HENRY
Age 78, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Carl and Ursula Sunderman. Mr. Sunderman was retired from Siemens. He was an active member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Annette Sunderman; children, Julia (Martin) Heim, Wallace Sunderman, Jr. and John Sunderman; sister, Patricia Rigatti; grandchildren, Matthew, Caitlyn, and Madison Heim. He was preceded in death by his son, Carl Sunderman and sister, Berta Yanker.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019