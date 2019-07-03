MATHOS WALT L. "WALT"

Age 89, of Monroeville (formerly of Bellwood Road, West Mifflin) passed away at home June 27, 2019. Beloved son of the late Jacob and Barbara Mathos; loving brother of Ruth Ann Leitholf and Dorothy C. Knight. Preceded in death by sister, Barbara Ellen Brown; and brothers, James Jacob Mathos and William Bennett Mathos; treasured uncle of six nephews and five nieces. Walt graduated from the University of Pittsburgh majoring in business and engineering. Walt's vocation was a Data Center Manager for the Union Railroad Company. Most holidays he worked, enabling his colleagues to be with their families. Served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. A member of the former Duquesne Golf Club in West Mifflin for over 50 years. Walt was an outstanding athlete and teacher, earning his way to excellence as a diver, baseball pitcher, tennis player, swimmer and golfer. He taught about life in parallels to golf many times. He reminded us of a message from Ben Hogan: "As you walk down the fairway of life, you must smell the roses...for you only get to play one round." He modeled and taught us the importance of character. Walt will also be remembered for the love and respect he had for his mother, the patience to teach children the lessons of life and athletics, and his ability to listen. At Walt's request there will be no public viewing. Arrangements provided by JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. Private interment at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills on Monday, July 8th. Donations may be made to the First Tee or . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.