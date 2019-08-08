Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER A. COLLINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COLLINS WALTER A.

Age 89, formerly of Hookstown on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Husband of the late Catherine (Smith) Collins; father of Kathleen Gittler, Cynthia (Gary) Wiegand and Catherine Koosman; brother of John (Margaret) Collins; grandfather of six; great-grandfather of three. Walter retired from the Duquesne Light Power Plant shipping court and was a US Veteran. Visitation and service times will be announced in Sunday's edition of the Pittsburgh Post by the McCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown 15050.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now