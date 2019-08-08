|
COLLINS WALTER A.
Age 89, formerly of Hookstown on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Husband of the late Catherine (Smith) Collins; father of Kathleen Gittler, Cynthia (Gary) Wiegand and Catherine Koosman; brother of John (Margaret) Collins; grandfather of six; great-grandfather of three. Walter retired from the Duquesne Light Power Plant shipping court and was a US Veteran. Visitation and service times will be announced in Sunday's edition of the Pittsburgh Post by the McCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown 15050.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019