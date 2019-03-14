Home

WEIMERSKIR WALTER B.

Age 89, of Kennedy Twp., passed peacefully at home on March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Doris; loving father of James (Tina), David (Tammy), and Cheryl (Scott) DiDolce; devoted grandfather of Brandon, Courtney, Rachael, Robyn, David Jr., Megan, and Missy; great-grandfather of Aurora; caring brother of Ellanor Marion; brother-in-law of James (Kate) Maloney. Also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Elevator Local #6, retiring in 1995 after 33 years. Walter served as a Sgt. in the Marine Corp during the Korean War and was an avid motorcyclist. Per his wishes, there is no visitation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Kennedy Twp. www.mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
