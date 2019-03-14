WEIMERSKIR WALTER B.

Age 89, of Kennedy Twp., passed peacefully at home on March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Doris; loving father of James (Tina), David (Tammy), and Cheryl (Scott) DiDolce; devoted grandfather of Brandon, Courtney, Rachael, Robyn, David Jr., Megan, and Missy; great-grandfather of Aurora; caring brother of Ellanor Marion; brother-in-law of James (Kate) Maloney. Also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Elevator Local #6, retiring in 1995 after 33 years. Walter served as a Sgt. in the Marine Corp during the Korean War and was an avid motorcyclist. Per his wishes, there is no visitation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Kennedy Twp. www.mcdermottfh.com