RUDOV WALTER BAER

Born October 8, 1927, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Charles Morris Rehab Center. He had been under Sivitz Hospice Care for complications from diabetes. Born to Rose and David Rudov, Polish immigrants, he was raised in Knoxville where his father struggled as a tailor. He graduated from South Hills High School and volunteered for the US Navy a year before bombs were dropped in Japan. He received an honorable discharge in 1946 and from the Naval Reserves in 1959. He earned a BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 1948 where he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi. He received his license as a Professional Engineer in 1957. He designed several patents when he was employed by US Steel, initially as a maintenance foreman at the former Duquesne Works. He then moved to corporate headquarters where he was a project manager in the engineering organization with worldwide responsibility in Pittsburgh. He continued in that role for several companies after retirement from US Steel. An early devotee of physical fitness, he was a familiar face at the Jewish Community Center since age eighteen. He continued lifting weights there until this past autumn. He won numerous sport trophies in tennis, sailing, squash. He was a Renaissance man who enjoyed discussing ideas, wordplay, and crossword puzzles. He resumed playing the violin at age fifty, having been a prodigy until age 13. He played for years in the Pittsburgh Civic and JCC Orchestras and chamber music groups. He also played guitar and ukulele for sing-alongs at the Anathan House and savored playing piano/violin duets with his wife, Diane Karp Rudov. He was unflaggingly devoted to his family and known for his wit, indefatigability, and determination. He is survived by his children Marc, Brentwood, CA, Mike (Christian Herrera), Fort Lauderdale, FL, Wendy Huff (David), San Antonio, TX; sister, Sheila Golding, Churchill; brother, Melvin Rudov, Squirrel Hill; stepchildren, Cara Bloom (Richard Carufel), Joel (Jody) Bloom, Ellen Bloom, Steven Bloom; sister-in-law, Elissa Hirsh; brother-in-law, Norman (Nancy) Karp; granddaughters, Stella and Adaline Bloom and Sydney Neft; several nieces and nephews; former wife, Corinne. He was predeceased by sister, Sylvia Klein and wife, Florence Herlich Rudov in 1999. Services will be held at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation one hour prior to services (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon). Interment Temple Sinai Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai, 5505 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or the , 112 Washington Place, #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

