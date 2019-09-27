|
BELE WALTER "WALLY"
Age 86, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Son of the late John and Mary (Bebar) Bele; beloved husband of 59 years to Joan; loving father of Wally (Priscilla) Bele, Jeff (Jamie) Bele, Donald (Kris Kerr) Bele and Lisa (Michael) Ruskin; brother of Anne Bele, John Bele and the late Mary Potochar, Frank "Lefty" Bele and William "Willie" Bele; proud Pap-Pap of J.C., Madelyn, Karly, Juliona, Stephen and Christine. Wally is also survived by many relatives in Slovenia and Australia. Wally loved his Polka music and was avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was a US Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict, a member of the VFW Post #764 of McMurray, a 60 year member of SNPJ Lodge #6, St. Valentine Men's Golf League, Bowling League as well as Jugo-Slav Club. He will be missed dearly by everyone that knew and loved him. Family and friends will be received Friday, 4-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian burial will be offered Saturday, 12 p.m. at St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019