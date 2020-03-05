Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 95, of St. Barnabas, Gibsonia, PA, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, passed away. Beloved husband of the late Margaret S. Koch; loving father of Susan K. (David) Isacco, David A. (Karan) Koch; proud grandfather of Dave (Rachel Cohen) Isacco, Alex (Maggie) Isacco, Mia Noelle Koch; and great-grandson, Arthur Isacco. Walter retired from Gulf Oil in 1982. He was Past Master of Lodge No. 45 F & A M and was Secretary for 23 years, also a member of Scottish Rite, Valley of Pittsburgh, Syria Shrine, the Masonic Vets, and the Cinosam Club of Mt. Washington. Walter proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II, was a plank owner of the USS Quapaw ATF (ocean going tug) and was part of the invasion of the Leyte Gulf, Phillipines. He was also a member of the National Association of Fleet Tug Sailors, the South Hills High School Alumni Association and a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Friends welcome on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. (412-563-2800). Funeral Service on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA. Viewing at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Genesis of Pittsburgh or St. Paul's United Methodist Church. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
