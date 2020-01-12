|
SCOTT WALTER E.
Age 73, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Susan (Miller); loving son of Dorothy (Rindfuss) Roth and the late Walter E. Scott, Sr.; awesome father of Michael P. and Timothy T. Scott; special grandfather of Timothy J. and Krystal M. Scott; step- grandfather of Sara Marquez; and one great-grandson, Cameron Scott; brother of the late Barbara Wood and Nancy Ebbert. Walt was an avid Steelers fan, and loved hunting with his son. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 490. Friends welcome Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220, where a Funeral Service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com
