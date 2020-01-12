Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
WALTER E. SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT WALTER E.

Age 73, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Susan (Miller); loving son of Dorothy (Rindfuss) Roth and the late Walter E. Scott, Sr.; awesome father of Michael P. and Timothy T. Scott; special grandfather of Timothy J. and Krystal M. Scott; step- grandfather of Sara Marquez; and one great-grandson, Cameron Scott; brother of the late Barbara Wood and Nancy Ebbert. Walt was an avid Steelers fan, and loved hunting with his son. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 490. Friends welcome Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220, where a Funeral Service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
