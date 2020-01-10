|
|
SPIELMAN, JR. WALTER E.
Walter E. Spielman, Jr., age 86, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of North Versailles, died January 1, 2020, at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center of Las Vegas. Born December 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Walter E. Sr. and Catherine I. (Campbell) Spielman; and the husband of the late Marie (Skladany) Spielman. Walter retired from US Steel Homestead Works and the Pittsburgh Service Center, where he was a computer operator with 37 years of service. He was a US Army veteran, serving during peacetime. He loved to dance and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers at "Noreen's," a Steelers bar in Las Vegas. Walter also enjoyed going to concerts and taking in a Las Vegas show. Walter is survived by his daughter, Linda M Spielman of Las Vegas; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10 a.m., at Saint Jude the Apostle Parish of Wilmerding. Committal prayers, military honors, and entombment will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020