BOEHLER WALTER F., SR.

Age 78, of Ohio Twp., formerly of Shaler Twp., passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine C. Boehler, whom he married on September 10, 1960; loving father of Deb (Ray) Schlick, Kathy (Jim) Miller, Pam (Mark) Robinson, and the late Walter F. Boehler, Jr. (surviving wife, Joan); proud Pap-Pap Buck of Jimmy, Tricia, Christi, Kelly, Ricky, Zach, McKenna, Katie, Max, and Mallory; dear brother of the late Leonard (Mary Ann "Sis") Boehler, the late Fred Boehler, and the late Cynthia (surviving husband, Bob) Kramer; also survived by niece and nephews. Family and friends will be received Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m., at St. Teresa of Avila Parish. Interment will follow in North Side Catholic Cemetery. Walter began his own landscaping business while still in high school. He also worked as a superintendent for Thomson Homes, Inc. and completed his work career as owner of Mt. Ivy Contracting. Gerry was the love of his life and their family was his most cherished possession. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110.