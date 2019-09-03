Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Allison Park Church
Allison Park, PA
WALTER F. NEWBY III

WALTER F. NEWBY III Obituary
NEWBY III WALTER F.

Age 58, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Walt is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Katherine Brown (Hengelsberg) Newby; daughters, Christine E. Newby and Sarah K. Newby; son, Walter F. Newby IV; and sister, Denise Newby Hanson (Joseph Stange). He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter F. Newby II and Dorothy Newby Hanson; and by his step-father, Craig Frank Hanson. Walt was born Oct. 9, 1960, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was a resident of Allison Park, PA. Walt was a man of Christian faith and dearly loved his family. Always overflowing with positive energy, he will forever remain in the hearts and minds of those who were blessed to have known him. Visitation at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, Glenshaw, PA, Thursday, Sept. 5 from 2-4 p.m and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service: Allison Park Church, Allison Park, PA, Friday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Walt F. Newby III can be made to the (). Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
