MASZKIEWICZ WALTER G.
Age 62, of Homestead, PA, died on April 2, 2019. Former U S Army Sergeant; retired Sergeant with New Jersey State Corrections Dept.; member Fraternal Order of Police New Jersey Lodge #69; son of the late Edward and Margaret (Laughlin) Maszkiewicz; beloved father of Jason Maszkiewicz; dear brother of Mardeen Finif, Kimberly (Kent) Kraly and Wayne Maszkiewicz; also loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave, Homestead. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday 10am in ST Therese Church, Main Street, Munhall. EVERYONE TO MEET IN CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019