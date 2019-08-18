|
ROMANEK WALTER G.
On August 13, 2019, age 105, of Munhall. Beloved husband of the late Helen T. Romanek; loving father of Dennis (Janice) Romanek of Bethel Park, Paul (Joanne) Romanek and Kenneth (Debra) Romanek of Munhall; cherished grandfather of Craig, Kathryn and Christopher: and brother of Pearl, Frances, Helen, Irene, Frank and Stanley. Walter was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed playing the violin. Friends received on Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120 (412-461-6394) where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019