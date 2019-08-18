Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
WALTER G. ROMANEK


1914 - 2019
WALTER G. ROMANEK Obituary
ROMANEK WALTER G.

On August 13, 2019, age 105, of Munhall. Beloved husband of the late Helen T. Romanek; loving father of Dennis (Janice) Romanek of Bethel Park, Paul (Joanne) Romanek and Kenneth (Debra) Romanek of Munhall; cherished grandfather of Craig, Kathryn and Christopher: and brother of Pearl, Frances, Helen, Irene, Frank and Stanley. Walter was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed playing the violin. Friends received on Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120 (412-461-6394) where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
