FELTZ WALTER GEORGE

Age 88, from Mt. Lebanon. Passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's and terminal Bone Cancer. He was born on April 22, 1930, in New York City. Son of the late Walter and Clara Feltz. Brother of the late Barry Feltz. Preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Andrew Walter Guzzi. Husband to his loving wife of 59 years, Carol Michel Feltz. Father to Kimberly and husband, Anthony Guzzi. Grandfather to his dear granddaughter, Katherine Guzzi, that he was so very proud of. Uncle to three nieces. Walter attended the Defense Language School at the Presidio, in Monterey, California, where he learned to speak fluent Russian. He became a Russian Linguist and Cryptologist for the Air Force and served in the Korean War, stationed in Japan. The U.S. Airforce awarded him the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the U.N. Service Medal. He then graduated from Florida Southern College, in Lakeland, Florida, where he earned a degree in Engineering. Walter retired as a Regional Manager from American Cast Iron Pipe. Walter was an avid stamp, coin, clock and train collector. He loved to spend time listening to great Jazz with his daughter, Kim. Longtime member of South Hills Country Club. He and his wife, Carol, traveled extensively and enjoyed their yearly trip to Marco Island, Florida in the Winter. At 6'5", Walt was a Gentle Giant. A loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, and a good friend to all. A gathering to celebrate Walter's life will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Interment will be private. In his honor, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org) or the ( ). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com