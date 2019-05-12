Home

Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Son of the late Walter and Evelyn; beloved father of James (Shawn), David, Anthony and William (Theresa) Goralzick; also many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brother of Robert (Donna) and the late Richard (survived by Donna) Goralzick. Friends received Tuesday 12-5 in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pittsburgh Veterans Police Association, Lodge # 1. 1300 Rutherford Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15216. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
