THURNER WALTER H.
Of Bethel Park, at home on July 5, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband for 62 years of Beverly (Janis) Thurner; loving father of Kevin (Kim), Karen Naylor (Mark), Keith (Lynn), Kraig (Mary) and the late Kelly Smith; brother of Ray and Joe Wells and the late Shirley Zeiler; grandfather of Nicole, Jaelyn, Matthew, Samantha and Christian; also great-grandfather of Kaelyn and Jullian. Walt was a 60 year member of the Typo's CWA District #7. He was a member of the St. Valentine Men's Club golf league and bowling league, past president of the Bethel Park Hockey Club and was the recording secretary at the Jugo-Slav Club for over 30 years. Walt loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his family and friends who were his extended family. Visitation Monday, from 2-8 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Germaine Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to OSPTA Hospice, 4325 State Route 51 North, Belle Vernon, PA 15012. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019