THURNER WALTER H.

Of Bethel Park, at home on July 5, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband for 62 years of Beverly (Janis) Thurner; loving father of Kevin (Kim), Karen Naylor (Mark), Keith (Lynn), Kraig (Mary) and the late Kelly Smith; brother of Ray and Joe Wells and the late Shirley Zeiler; grandfather of Nicole, Jaelyn, Matthew, Samantha and Christian; also great-grandfather of Kaelyn and Jullian. Walt was a 60 year member of the Typo's CWA District #7. He was a member of the St. Valentine Men's Club golf league and bowling league, past president of the Bethel Park Hockey Club and was the recording secretary at the Jugo-Slav Club for over 30 years. Walt loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his family and friends who were his extended family. Visitation Monday, from 2-8 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Germaine Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to OSPTA Hospice, 4325 State Route 51 North, Belle Vernon, PA 15012.