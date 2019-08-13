|
BLENKO, JR. WALTER J.
Died on August 11, 2019. Mr. Blenko was a lawyer admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court of the United States, the Court of Customs and Patent Appeals, and the International Trade Commission. He was a philanthropist, having supported the Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, Pittsburgh Public Theater, and Pittsburgh Opera. Shortly before his death, he established the Pittsburgh CLO Guild's Patti and Walter Blenko Scholarship Fund for the Performing or Technical Arts. A member of the US Army during WWII, Mr. Blenko was awarded a Combat Infantryman Badge and a Bronze Star medal. Mr. Blenko was honored to serve on the Executive Board of the 95th Infantry Division Association up until his death. President, Blenko Glass, one of the very few remaining hand-blown art glass companies in the USA. Member American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Pennsylvania Bar Association, Allegheny County Bar Association, Association Bar of City of New York, Pittsburgh Intellectual Property Law Association (president 1977-1978), Engineers Society Western Pennsylvania, International Patent and Trademark Association, Carnegie-Mellon U. Alumni Association (Executive Board since 1996, Executive Committee since 1997), Duquesne Club, University Club, Princeton Club (New York), Rolls-Royce Owners Club (board directors 1982-1984, vice president publications 1984-1987, treasurer 1987-1989). Member Hampton Township School Board, 1993-1997, president 1996. Active Churchill Volunteer Fire Company, 1970-1982. Charter and honorary member Wilkinsburg Emergency Medical Svc. Secretary Hampton Township Zoning Hearing Board, 1991-1992, vice-chairman, 1993. Pittsburgh CLO Board of Directors. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 15, 1926, the son of Walter J. Blenko and Ardis Jones Blenko. He was educated at Arnold School and Shadyside Academy. In his senior year at Shadyside Academy he enlisted in the US Army where he was first stationed at the Virginia Military Institute, then entered basic training. At the conclusion of basic training he was sent to the European Theater of Operations where he joined the 95th Infantry Division and served as an automatic rifleman through VE Day when the 95th Division was part of the Third and Ninth US Armies. After discharge from the Army, he was accepted into Carnegie Institute of Technology Department of Mechanical Engineering, and subsequently became a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Following graduation from Carnegie Tech, he entered the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Upon graduating with his Juris Doctor, he entered the practice of law specializing in patent, trademark and copyright matters. Mr. Blenko served on the Alumni Association Executive Board, and was one of the founding members of the Andrew Carnegie Society. He spent the remainder of his law career at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott as a partner and later became counsel to the firm. He served on the Allegheny County Bar Association's Committee on Professional Ethics, and was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association. He was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, and was admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court of the United States, the Court of Customs and Patent Appeals, and the International Trade Commission. Following retirement from Eckert Seamans, Mr. Blenko turned his attention to Blenko Glass Company in Milton, WV, which has been owned and operated by his family since 1893. Blenko Glass is one of only a handful of hand blown glass factories still successfully functioning in the U.S., and its glass is highly sought-after by collectors. Mr. Blenko was instrumental in revitalizing the company and became president in 2008. In the past decade, Blenko Glass has been rejuvenated with new management and new glass designers, and is enjoying increased visibility. In addition, he and his wife, Patti, collaborated on restoring the Blenko Glass Museum. One of Mr. Blenko's deepest passions was collecting antique cars. As a member of the Rolls Royce Owners Club and Antique Automobile Club of America, he joined other collectors on tours throughout the US. He also served as president of the Classic Car Club of America Museum. Mr. Blenko married Joy Kinneman in 1949. During their 63 years of marriage, they traveled extensively throughout the USA and Europe. They had two children: John, a physician, and Andrew, an engineer and municipal planner. After Joy's passing, he married Patti Matty, whom he met through the Pittsburgh CLO, where they both served as directors. They shared a number of interests; including musical theater. As such, they established the Pittsburgh CLO Guild's Patti and Walter Blenko Scholarship Fund for the Performing or Technical Arts. He is survived by his two children, John (Cheryl) and Andrew (Patricia) and three grandchildren, in addition to four stepchildren, and six step-grandchildren, to whom he referred as his "bonus" children. Friends will be received JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday August 14 from 1 – 7 p.m. Funeral and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pittsburgh CLO Guild's Patti and Walter Blenko Scholarship Fund for the Performing or Technical Arts.