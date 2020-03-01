|
MARCASE WALTER J.
Age 77, of Jefferson Hills, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Husband of Betty J. Marcase; father of Kim (John) Opfar and Della Conley; two grandchildren; brother of Robert "Butch" Marcase and the late Russell Marcase. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills (412-384-0350) Monday, March 2nd from 3 - 6 p.m. Funeral Service at 6 p.m. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia or Alzheimer's Research. More information and condolences visit www.stephendslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020