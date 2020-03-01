Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
(412) 384-0350
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER MARCASE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER J. MARCASE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALTER J. MARCASE Obituary
MARCASE WALTER J.

Age 77, of Jefferson Hills, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Husband of Betty J. Marcase; father of Kim (John) Opfar and Della Conley; two grandchildren; brother of Robert "Butch" Marcase and the late Russell Marcase. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills (412-384-0350) Monday, March 2nd from 3 - 6 p.m. Funeral Service at 6 p.m. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia or Alzheimer's Research.  More information and condolences visit www.stephendslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -