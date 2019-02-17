Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Age 85, of Bridgeville, on February 14, 2019.  Loving brother of Leo Maruzewski, Margaret (the late Ernie) Thomas and brother-in-law of Larry Dworek; preceded in death by brothers, Frank Maruzewski and Edward Maruzewski; and sisters, Ann Hart, Alice Fleck, Agnes Plachecki and Helen Dworek; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews; and Godfather of Debbie Thomas.  Walter was a lifelong golfer, a standout football and basketball player in high school, and went on to play college football.  Walter enjoyed vacationing with his sisters in Ocean City, NJ., and gambling with his nieces in Atlantic City. Family and friends received on Wednesday, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). Interment and full military honors to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 2 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in his memory to the Bridgeville Public Library.  View and share condolences at:


www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
