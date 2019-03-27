Home

WALTER J. "WALT" PODGURSKI

WALTER J. "WALT" PODGURSKI Obituary
PODGURSKI WALTER J. "WALT"

On Saturday, March 23, 2019. After a brief illness surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Podgurski; father of Debra (Ralph) Talerico of Pgh., PA, Kathleen (John) Karson of Peoria, IL, and Carol (Scott) Rybczynski of Buffalo, NY; brother of the late John (late Dorothy) Podgurski, and the late Sophie (late Henry) Kleysteuber; grandfather of Amanda (Tim) Filzen, Emily Karson, Michael Taleico, Ben (Robyn) Rybczynski, Corina (Tom) Friedrich and Carrie (Cory) Young; great-grandfather of Addison Filzen, David Friedrich, Elijah Young and Michael Talerico, Jr. Friends received Friday, 2-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in All Saints P.N.C. Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's P.N.C. Church, 5245 SE 112th St., Bellevue, FL 34420 or Gulfside Hospice, 5760 Dean Darry Rd., Zephyrhills, FL 33541.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
