Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter John Strutt, age 80, of Bethel Park, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 10, 2020. Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Nancy (Schmidt) Strutt; father of Thomas (Diane), Steven (Stephanie), Jill (Stephen) Tierney, and Christopher; proud grandfather of Steven (Malina), Zachary (Kayla), Nicholas, Sarah, Claire, Luke, Ava, Aiden, Addison, and Amrey; brother of Patricia (Robert) Coll, Dona (the late William) Lampe, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, John Strutt and Ethel Strutt. Also preceded in passing by his brothers, John, William and James (Florence). Walter was a gentle and humble man. Walter was an amazing Husband, Father and Grandfather and will be sorely missed by all. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A  will be Blessing Service held at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Chapel at 11:30 a.m. -12 noon. Followed by a Burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Hospice. The care given by Natalee and Michele will never be forgotten. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
