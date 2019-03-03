Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER TAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER J. "GUNNY" TAVIS Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WALTER J. "GUNNY" TAVIS Jr. Obituary
TAVIS WALTER J., Jr. "GUNNY"

Age 69, peacefully surrounded by his family, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of Shelley (Pomerantz) Tavis for over 48 years; loving father of Jessica (Shawn) Bulsac, Stephanie (Daryl) Lucas, Amanda (John) Bonar and the late Joshua Tavis; Gunny of Nicole, Dallas, Jacob, Olivia, CJ, Brooklyn, Atley, Hayden, Greysen and Hudsen; son of the Late Walter and Evelyn Tavis, Sr.; brother of Mary Ellen (Harry) Krakovsky, Liz (Bill) Luffey, and the late Catherine (survived by Bill) Hughes. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Gunny was a retired Gunnery Sgt. for the U.S. Marine Corps serving his country for 23 years, and retired from Local Laborers Union 286 after 10 years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, March 4, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to CORE, 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now