TAVIS WALTER J., Jr. "GUNNY"

Age 69, peacefully surrounded by his family, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of Shelley (Pomerantz) Tavis for over 48 years; loving father of Jessica (Shawn) Bulsac, Stephanie (Daryl) Lucas, Amanda (John) Bonar and the late Joshua Tavis; Gunny of Nicole, Dallas, Jacob, Olivia, CJ, Brooklyn, Atley, Hayden, Greysen and Hudsen; son of the Late Walter and Evelyn Tavis, Sr.; brother of Mary Ellen (Harry) Krakovsky, Liz (Bill) Luffey, and the late Catherine (survived by Bill) Hughes. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Gunny was a retired Gunnery Sgt. for the U.S. Marine Corps serving his country for 23 years, and retired from Local Laborers Union 286 after 10 years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, March 4, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to CORE, 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Please send condolences to:

