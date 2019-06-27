RICHARD, III WALTER JOHN

Age 70, of Pleasant Hills, passed away suddenly of cardiac arrest on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born May 1, 1949 to the late Walter J. Richard, Jr. and the late Alberta "Jean" Richard. Jack was the beloved husband of Deborah (Slogan) Richard for 44 years; dedicated father of Stacey (Paul) Gaudelli of Venetia and Shawn (Dana) Richard of Baldwin; proud Pap to Samantha and Emma Gaudelli and Lorelai Richard; brother of Robert C. (Constance) Richard of Jefferson Hills and David J. (Patricia) Richard of North Carolina and the most caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jack was a lover of life and a helping hand to all. He was extremely involved in raising money and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis. For over 28 years, he was a top fundraiser for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and participated in their 150 mile bike race annually. Jack always kept himself busy. He loved the outdoors and spent every chance he could biking, hunting and fishing. The only thing he loved more was the cherished moments spent with his grandbabies. He was a devoted member of Holy Angels Catholic Parish and spend decades volunteering at their annual fish fry fundraiser. Jack was the friend who had a gift for always doing and saying the right thing, no matter what the situation. He will be extremely missed by anyone who crossed his path. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date to cherish the memories of his time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) and/or to Acute Flaccid Myelitis research (myelitis.org) in Jack's memory.