KULWIK WALTER

Age 86, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn (DiTano) Kulwik; father of Deborah (Ameen Asad) Willard, Mark (Judy) Kulwik and Paul (Leslie) Kulwik; brother of the late Helen Kulwik, Julia (Michael) Katsur, Frank (Peggy) Kulwik, Mary (Peter) Totura, Stanley (survived by Shirley) Kulwik, Eleanor (survived by George) Mahaven, Edward Kulwik and Regina (Joseph) Kmetic; grandfather of Lauren (Larry) Kletter, Brian (Jessica) Kulwik, Alex (Kaitlyn - fiancée) Kulwik, Christopher and Amy Kulwik; step-grandfather of Gena and Reece Carter. Walter enjoyed playing casino slots, fishing and Pirates baseball. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9:45a.m. Following will be a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com