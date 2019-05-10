Home

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church
KULWIK WALTER

Age 86, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn (DiTano) Kulwik; father of Deborah (Ameen Asad) Willard, Mark (Judy) Kulwik and Paul (Leslie) Kulwik; brother of the late Helen Kulwik, Julia (Michael) Katsur, Frank (Peggy) Kulwik, Mary (Peter) Totura, Stanley (survived by Shirley) Kulwik, Eleanor (survived by George) Mahaven, Edward Kulwik and Regina (Joseph) Kmetic; grandfather of Lauren (Larry) Kletter, Brian (Jessica) Kulwik, Alex (Kaitlyn - fiancée) Kulwik, Christopher and Amy Kulwik; step-grandfather of Gena and Reece Carter. Walter enjoyed playing casino slots, fishing and Pirates baseball. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday,  May 11, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9:45a.m.  Following will be a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019
