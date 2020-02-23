|
|
BEDEL, JR. WALTER L.
November 2, 1930 to February 20, 2020. Walter of McCandless Twp., was the son of Walter L. Bedel, Sr. and Elizabeth (Vogel) Bedel. He was preceded in death of his wife of 28 years, Grace (Perkins) Bedel. He is survived by a brother, Denis E. Bedel of Ross and his niece and companion of 24 years, Denise Bedel (Deffner). He is also survived by nephews, Mark and Brian Bedel and six grandnieces and nephews; Marisa, Evan, Anthony, Gianna, Sean and Gabriella. Walter was a Korean War veteran and was employed by the H.J. Heinz Company for 30 years as a structural draftsman. He was an artist; painting, sketching and designing, and crafting wood furniture. Walter was an owner and lover of Ford Mustangs, starting with his 1964 1/2 GT, his last a 1993 5.0 Limited Edition. There will be no viewing and Walter will be buried at Allegheny County Memorial Park Cemetery, 1600 Duncan Avenue near Brandt Funeral Home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020