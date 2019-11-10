|
|
KIMPEL, JR. WALTER R.
Age 75, of Chesterfield, VA succumbed to cancer after a hard-fought battle on October 24, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Walter R. Kimpel, Sr. and Helen R Kimpel. He graduated from Bethel Park High School in Bethel Park, PA and The University of Charleston, formerly Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV. He worked for the Virginia Department of Mental Health and Developmental Services for 45 years. He was a member of the Clover Hill Masonic Lodge, a faithful member of Bethia United Methodist Church, and dedicated member of Winterpock Recreation Center. He never shied away from hard work and "Coach" could usually be found maintaining the Winterpock softball field, now known as "Kimpel Field." He served as stew master for the beloved and award-winning Brunswick Stew produced over open flame within the recreation center. He was a generous and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, companion and friend. He is survived by his son, Walter (Bubba) Kimpel, III and wife, Emily; daughter, Kristi Wilkins and husband, Darren; son, Colonel David Kimpel and wife, Connie. He was known as Pop-Pop to his eight grandchildren but known as "grandpa" to many others. He is survived by his sister, Beverly Roussel and husband, Darryl of Bethel Park, PA and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. His partner in crime was his longtime friend, Linwood Bradly. He could not have fought his battle without the love, support and care of Beverly C. Kimpel. A private graveside service was held at Bethia Cemetery Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Bethia United Methodist Church, 10700 Winterpock Rd., Chesterfield, VA 23832. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethia United Methodist Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019