WALDO WALTER S.
Walter Stanley Waldo, age 86, of Baldwin Borough, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 4, 2020. Walter is survived by his beloved Wife of 61 years, Leona Mae Barley; loving father of two Daughters, Debbie Lee Waldo, Karen Lynn Kraus; and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley S. Waldo; mother, Anna M. Hammerle; and brother, Donald Henry Waldo. Walter was honorably discharged from the United States Navy on May 6, 1955. He received the National Defense Service Medal and was recommended for a Good Conduct Medal. Walter was employed by Pennsylvania State Department of Welfare as a Utility Plant Supervisor. He was retired for 29 years. During that time he and Leona were fortunate enough to spend much of their time traveling in their motor home. They drove to California, Nova Scotia, Alaska, among other places with a few cruises in between. Walt loved his cats, Missy, Jasmine, and Iris and his many "grand animals" which included dogs, cats, horses, donkeys and goats! Walt enjoyed woodworking and as a result we have many treasured pieces. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020