SALACHUP WALTER
Of Ross Twp., on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Son of the late Nicholas and Olga Salachup; beloved husband of 43 years to Frances M. (Garcia) Salachup; loving father of Nicholas S. Salachup and Walter R. Salachup, Jr.; brother of Sandy Henchar (Wayne); brother-in-law of Eric C. Garcia. Friends received Sunday 12-4 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church, Monday at 11 a.m. Walter was a Vietnam War Army Veteran and worked for Ross. Twp. Public Works.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020