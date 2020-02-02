Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
More Obituaries for WALTER SALACHUP
WALTER SALACHUP

WALTER SALACHUP Obituary
SALACHUP WALTER

Of Ross Twp., on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Son of the late Nicholas and Olga Salachup; beloved husband of 43 years to Frances M. (Garcia) Salachup; loving father of Nicholas S. Salachup and Walter R. Salachup, Jr.; brother of Sandy Henchar (Wayne); brother-in-law of Eric C. Garcia. Friends received Sunday 12-4 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church, Monday at 11 a.m. Walter was a Vietnam War Army Veteran and worked for Ross. Twp. Public Works.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
