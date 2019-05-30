Home

Age 76, of Franklin Park, died peacefully in his sleep on May 23, 2019. Devoted husband for 23 years to Gwen Schwartz; beloved father and stepfather of Bart (Daryn) Schwartz, Peter (Lynn) Schwartz, Darrah (Lance) Rhinehart and Brena Price; doting grandfather to Evan, Aaron, Stuart and Michael Schwartz; brother to Mark and Gerald. A lifelong Pittsburgher, Walter dedicated 30 years of his professional life to K-12 education in Western PA as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent, primarily in the North Allegheny School District. An alumnus of the University of Pittsburgh, he loved to attend Pitt basketball games along with cheering on his cherished Steelers and Penguins. A service for family and friends will be held at the Homewood Cemetery Temple at 1599 S. Dallas Avenue in Pittsburgh on June 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. The family of Walter will host a celebration of his life from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. on June 2, 2019 in North Park at the School House Grove on Walter Road. (From Route 19 take W. Ingomar Road into the Park. Turn Left onto Hamilton then slight right onto Walter Road.) All are welcome to join us for the celebration. Contributions may be made in honor of Walter to The Marshall Elementary School Library. Contributions should be mailed to Marshall Elementary School c/o Tina Tomczak at 5135 Wexford Run Road, Wexford, PA 15090. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
