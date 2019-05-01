MANSFELD WALTER VIRGIL

Age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born October 2, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Walt was the son of Dorothy and Henry Mansfeld. Walt was a graduate of Peabody High School and had a business degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church and sang in their choir. He retired from Westinghouse Electric. He was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, and a chapter member of the Pittsburgh Metro Chapter. Walt is survived by his loving wife, Jackie and his children who will cherish his memory, Gwen (Ray) Smith, Don (Lynn) Mansfeld and Beth (John) Muth. Walt will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Doug Mansfeld, Jacob Mansfeld, Chloe (Bradley) Barbour, Wes Regan and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Frank Snavely and sister Gloria Mason. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Walt's life on Monday, May 6th at 1:00 at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 1840 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 with Rev. Anthony Rivera officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Walt's name to the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 1840 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Arrangements by CREMATION SOCIETY OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC.