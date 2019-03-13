WILCZYNSKI WALTER "WW"

Age 91, of Coraopolis since 1965, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home. He was born in Kennedy Township on May 17, 1927 to the late John and Antonina (Papst) Wilczynski. On August 25, 2005, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Sylvia (Gould) Wilczynski. Walter always wanted to be a father and he was blessed with three loving children; Debra (Michael) Havey of Baldwin, Valerie (Walt) LeMunyon of McMurray and John W. Wilczynski with whom he made his home; cherished "Dziago" grandfather of Raelyn LeMunyon, Seth, and Isabel Havey; dear brother of Victoria Wilczynski of Kennedy, and the late Joseph, Rudolph, Fred, Alfred, Ralph, Marian "Meena", Hilda, Jean Wilczynski, Katherine Koller, Anna Korn, Virginia Weber and Rose Martonik; brother-in-law of Janet Owen and the late John Gould, Robert Gould, and Mary Ellen Seyler; also many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. WW worked from 1964 to1992 as a truck driver for Matlack Inc. and was part of Teamsters Local Union. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Walter was a member of St. Joseph Church. He loved to read, spend summers in Pymatuning where he fished, garden, watched the Steelers and Pirates. Walter's life was all about his family whom he adored and cherished. He will be greatly missed. Visitation Thursday 6 to 8 p.m., Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Copeland's Coraopolis, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow with full Military Honors at Resurrection Cemetery. Family suggests donations in his name to .

