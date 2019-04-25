LONG WALTER WILLIAM "WALLY", JR.

Age 77, of Pittsburgh, went to be with the Lord in Heaven, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to Barbara Ann (Goob) Long; son of the late Walter W. Long, Sr. and Dorothy Cecilia Dumrauf; loving father of Kimberly (Bryan) Bongiorni; brother of John A. (Peggy) Long; dear grandfather of Brooke and Lara Bongiorni; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will mourn his passing. He was a member of the Carnegie Primitive Methodist Church. Wally was retired Detective with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police assigned in Zone's #1,2,8 and 9. He served as a Sergeant in charge of burglary, sexual assault, and robbery squads. He received numerous Letters of Recognition and Commendations during his 37 years of service. Previous to becoming a Patrolman, he served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He earned the rank of Airman 1st Class E-4 during his military career. He was a Crew Chief on a C-124 Globemaster prior to discharge from Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. He was a member of F.O.P. Lodge #1. Mr. Long was Past Master of Franklin/St. John's/Trinity Lodge No. 221, Past Captain of Syria Provost Guard, Syria Shriner's, A.A.S.R. 32 degree, Zerubbabel-Duquesne Royal Arch Chapter #162, Mount Moriah Council #2, Pittsburgh Commandry #1, Life charter member Pittsburgh PIN Club, and American Society of Industrial Security International. Friends welcome Saturday and Sunday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home Chapel. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. www.slaterfuneral.com