CAMERON WALTERETTA J.
Of Richmond, Virginia, started her journey to heaven on February 19, 2020. She was 96. Preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Paca, she is survived by one brother, Henry Jablonski of Pittsburgh, PA; her loving and devoted children, John (Laura) Cameron, Cynthia Kalfoglou and David Cameron; grandchildren, Douglas Diacot, Stavros (Maribeth) Kalfoglou, Jessie Cameron, Alexandros (Stacy) Kalfoglou, Matthew (Rachael) Kalfoglou, Sarah Ashby Paca and Christoforos Kalfoglou; great-grandchildren, Aidan Jackson, Camryn Jackson and Konstantinos Kalfoglou; and nieces and nephews. She retired from the City of Richmond Department of Utilities and had worked during her active life for the Richmond Planning & Development Department, Richmond Nursing Home and the Valentine Museum. She enjoyed working in her yard, reading, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at BLILEY'S-CHIPPENHAM, 6900 Hull St. Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA 23224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1401 Perry St., Richmond, VA 23224. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020