Age 81, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Wanda (Waruszewski) Zbrzeski. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Szewcow; mother of Suzanne Szewcow Suppers (Christopher B.), Mark C. Szewcow (Tracy) and Joseph T. Szewcow (Beth); grandmother of Theodore J.  "T.J." Szewcow. Friends will be received Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the funeral chapel. Interment following in Calvary Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
