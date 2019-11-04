|
BURI WANDA M. (KRUSZKA)
Wanda M. (Kruszka) Buri, age 98, of Bridgeville, formerly of North Versailles, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born February 16, 1921 in Duquesne, a daughter of the late Valentine and Antoninia Kruszka. She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of over 64 years David T. Buri; daughter Wanda McGuigan; and 13 brothers and sisters. She was survived by her children, Michael J. (Louise) Belak of Valencia, Daniel (Nancy) Buri of North Huntingdon and Lynne (Michael) LeViseur of Bethel Park; grandchildren, John Costantino, Michael (Jennifer) Belak, Michael (Stacey) LaViseur and Rachel LeViseur; and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Trevor Belak. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Versailles. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019