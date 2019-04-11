Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Wanda M. Cepanec, age 89, of Bellevue. Wife of the late Frank G. "Fritz" Cepanec; beloved mother of Frank Gerald (Barbara) Cepanec; grandmother of Jessie (Jeff) Cupps; sister of the late Dorothy (late Richard) Watson. Wanda was a member of the Suburban General Hospital Auxiliary. Friends will be received Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to The , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pgh., PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
