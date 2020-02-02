Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:15 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WANDA PETRICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WANDA M. (STASIK) PETRICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WANDA M. (STASIK) PETRICH Obituary
PETRICH WANDA M. (STASIK)

Age 98, of Scott Twp., passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020. Wife of the late Frank A. Petrich; beloved mother of Valerie Stasik, Linda (Harold) Reid and the late Sandra Darnley; mother-in-law of Jeff Darnley; preceded in death by five brothers and one sister. Cherished grandmother of David Stahlin, Dustin Darnley and Rachel Reid; great-grandmother of Van, Belle and Netta. Also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews. Wanda was a telephone operator at St. Clair Hospital and retired after 43 years at the age of 85. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and loved taking pictures at every gathering. Reading, eating healthy, and exercise, especially walking kept her strong well into her 90's. She was kind and sweet and will be missed by all. Friend received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237 or to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WANDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -