PETRICH WANDA M. (STASIK)
Age 98, of Scott Twp., passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020. Wife of the late Frank A. Petrich; beloved mother of Valerie Stasik, Linda (Harold) Reid and the late Sandra Darnley; mother-in-law of Jeff Darnley; preceded in death by five brothers and one sister. Cherished grandmother of David Stahlin, Dustin Darnley and Rachel Reid; great-grandmother of Van, Belle and Netta. Also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews. Wanda was a telephone operator at St. Clair Hospital and retired after 43 years at the age of 85. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and loved taking pictures at every gathering. Reading, eating healthy, and exercise, especially walking kept her strong well into her 90's. She was kind and sweet and will be missed by all. Friend received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237 or to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020